ED to file seventh chargesheet in excise policy case, may name Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: In yet another development in the excise policy case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to submit its seventh chargesheet, with indications pointing towards the inclusion of the name of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K. Kavitha among the accused, sources said.

ED sources further said that the charges are expected to revolve around allegations of money laundering, with the prosecution complaint set to be filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, the agency has finalised a chargesheet targeting several entities, including political figures, as well as certain linked people and companies.

This development came after a thorough investigation spanning several years, following the initiation of the case in 2022.

According to a source, the agency is reportedly gearing up to present the chargesheet before a special PMLA court in two days.

Furthermore, there are indications that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) might also be implicated in the chargesheet, marking a broader scope of involvement in the alleged irregularities surrounding the excise policy.

In addition to naming the accused, the ED is expected to pursue the attachment of fresh evidence related to the case.

The ED in its submission in the court claimed that Kejriwal is the kingpin and the key conspirator of the alleged excise scam in collusion with ministers of Delhi government, AAP leaders and other persons.

The accused were involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the Excise Policy 2021-22 to favour certain persons and also involved in the demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours granting in the said policy, the agency claimed.

Talking about the proceeds of crime, the prove agency has alleged that Kejriwal is involved in the "use of proceeds of crime thus generated in the Goa election campaign of the AAP, for which he is the convenor and the ultimate decision maker".

The "Excise Policy 2021-22" was being drafted considering the favours to be granted to the "South Group" and was formed in collusion with co-accused Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia and members-representatives of the South Group.

Kejriwal has allegedly demanded kickbacks from the South Group in exchange of awarding favours to them in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

Nair, on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group.

The group in question is the South Group, whose prominent persons are Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and K. Kavitha.

As per the investigation done so far, the ED claimed that the proceeds of crime of about approximately Rs 45 crore, which was part of the bribes received from the South Group, was used in the election campaign of the AAP in Goa in 2021-22.

On examining the money trail backward, the ED said, it was revealed that the money which was transferred to Goa came from 4 routes -- approximately in sum of Rs 12 crore, Rs 7.1 crore, Rs 16 crore, Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 2 crore.

Statements of various persons engaged in the election campaign-related activities by the AAP in Goa have revealed that cash payments were made to them for their work done as Surveyworkers, Area managers, Assembly managers etc.

"These persons have revealed that these payments were given to them in cash," the ED said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the Delhi liquor scam.

Part of the proceeds of crime to the tune of cash of Rs 45 crore (approximately) has been utilised in the election campaign of AAP in Goa Assembly elections 2022, the ED submitted.