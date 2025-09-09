Live
- CM, BJP chief avail 50% traffic fine discount, clear pending violations
- ICMR team to visit Turakapalem today
- Rain has damaged crops on 5.2 lakh hectares: CM
- Permissions for market as per procedure: GMC
- BWSSB survey to detect illegal connections
- AISF opposes PPP model for medical colleges
- Detailed reports on urea distribution sought
- Astronaut Shukla to motivate students in ISRO-led interaction
- MoU inked for soft-skill training of journalists as CSR activity
- 50-kg polythene removed from cow’s stomach
Elephant tramples elderly man to death
Bhubaneswar: An elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant in Keonjhar district, a forest officer said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night when a herd of tuskers entered Barahaposi village in Champua forest range, and one of the animals attacked the man.
The deceased was identified as Anadi Mahanta, said Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Keonjhar. Anadi, who was in his 70s, was taken to Keonjhar hospital, where the doctor declared him dead, the forest officer said.
“As per norms, we will provide Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased.
While Rs 1 lakh will be provided immediately to perform the last rites, the remaining amount will be provided later,” the DFO said. With the death of the old man, three persons have been killed in elephant attacks in the Champua area in the last one month, which led to public resentment.