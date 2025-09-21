Epitome of excellence: PM

New Delhi: Sharing a picture with the 65-year-old actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes by penning a note on X. He wrote, “Mohanlal epitomises excellence and versatility. With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala.” Modi also added, “He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring.”