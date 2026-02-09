EPS slams DMK govt over TNPSC exam postponement

Chennai: Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the DMK government following the postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examinations. Palaniswami called the postponement “administrative incompetence”. The examinations, which were scheduled to take place across Tamil Nadu on Sunday, were deferred at the last minute due to reported irregularities in hall tickets and confusion in the allocation of examination centres. Terming the incident “unprecedented” in the history of the state’s public service commission, the AIADMK General Secretary said the postponement on the day of the exam exposes the “administrative collapse” under the current regime. “For the first time, a highly significant examination like TNPSC Group II has been postponed on the very day it was to be held. This single incident reveals the true state of governance under the DMK regime,” the AIADMK leader said in a statement. Palaniswami highlighted the distress caused to aspirants, citing reports that some candidates had already begun writing the exam before being informed of the postponement. He criticised the government for attributing the lapse to a “technical fault,” stating that it trivialises the years of preparation and sacrifice made by lakhs of young aspirants. Directly addressing Chief Minister M K Stalin, the former chief minister questioned the government’s claims of transforming Tamil Nadu into a “superstar” state. “Your government cannot even conduct a single competitive examination properly. What greater proof is needed for this administration’s incompetence?” he asked. Palaniswami further alleged that the DMK has failed to fulfil its 2021 election promise of providing 5.5 lakh jobs. He urged the state government to move beyond “eyewash action” against lower-level officials and instead implement systematic safeguards to prevent such blunders in the future.

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the youth, he appealed to the candidates to remain steadfast, promising that an AIADMK government in 2026 would protect their aspirations.