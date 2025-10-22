Ex-BJD MLA Bikram arrested in Pitabas murder case

Berhampur: Odisha Police on Wednesday arrested former Berhampur MLA and BJD’s Ganjam district unit president Bikram Panda in the sensational murder of BJP leader and advocate Pitabas Panda. Police have so far arrested 12 persons in the case.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the murder was the result of "political rivalry, personal enmity and financial loss." Others arrested in the case are former Berhampur mayor Siba Shankar Das, corporator Malay Bishoyi, student leader Madan Dalei, two hired sharpshooters and a local shooter.

Pitabas Panda, a senior advocate and member of the Odisha State Bar Council, was shot dead near his residence in Brahmanagar on October 6 while returning home from his office.

"There was a deal of Rs 50 lakh to eliminate Pitabas Panda, of which Rs 10 lakh was paid to the person who opened fire," the SP said. Bikram Panda had conspired to murder Pitabas Panda, he added.