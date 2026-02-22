Factory owner stabbed to death in Narela

New Delhi:A factory owner was stabbed to death by unidentified attackers outside his unit in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

The 28-year-old factory owner was taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in an unconscious condition on Friday night, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

Medical examination revealed multiple stab wounds on his neck, shoulder and lower back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

Preliminary inquiry found that Ravi had rented a factory unit in the DSIIDC industrial area of Narela, where he ran a footwear manufacturing business. He lived in Narela but is originally from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.