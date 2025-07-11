Live
Father Shoots Former Tennis Player Daughter in Gurugram Over Academy Dispute
On July 10, 2025, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav was shot dead by her father in Gurugram while cooking. The motive stemmed from a dispute over her tennis academy and his embarrassment over living off her earnings. Deepak Yadav has been arrested and the weapon recovered.
The second season follows Himmat Singh and his team as they battle cyber terrorism. With rising digital threats, they take on a risky mission to stop a hidden enemy operating online. The series is known for highlighting real threats to national security in the digital age.
Created by Neeraj Pandey and produced by Friday Storytellers, the season features a strong cast including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and others.
Tragic Shooting in Gurugram
On July 10, 2025, in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav—a former state-level tennis player and coach—was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, around 10:30 AM while she was cooking. He used his licensed .32 bore revolver and fired five shots; three hit her in the back, causing her immediate death.
What Led to the Tragedy
Police discovered that Deepak was upset because Radhika ran a tennis academy and was active on social media. He felt humiliated by villagers who mocked him for depending on her income—even though it was her own achievement—and had repeatedly asked her to close the academy.
Aftermath
Radhika’s mother was resting in another room and unaware of the violence at the time. Deepak was arrested at the scene, and the revolver was seized. An investigation is underway to delve deeper into motives and circumstances.
Why This Matters
This heartbreaking incident highlights how family discord and societal pressure—especially around gender roles and financial dependence—can lead to tragic outcomes. It also raises concerns about mental health and the toxic impact of community shaming.