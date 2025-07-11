Father Shoots Former Tennis Player Daughter in Gurugram Over Academy Dispute

The second season follows Himmat Singh and his team as they battle cyber terrorism. With rising digital threats, they take on a risky mission to stop a hidden enemy operating online. The series is known for highlighting real threats to national security in the digital age.

Tragic Shooting in Gurugram

On July 10, 2025, in Gurugram’s Sushant Lok Phase 2, 25-year-old Radhika Yadav—a former state-level tennis player and coach—was shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav, around 10:30 AM while she was cooking. He used his licensed .32 bore revolver and fired five shots; three hit her in the back, causing her immediate death.

What Led to the Tragedy

Police discovered that Deepak was upset because Radhika ran a tennis academy and was active on social media. He felt humiliated by villagers who mocked him for depending on her income—even though it was her own achievement—and had repeatedly asked her to close the academy.

Aftermath

Radhika’s mother was resting in another room and unaware of the violence at the time. Deepak was arrested at the scene, and the revolver was seized. An investigation is underway to delve deeper into motives and circumstances.

Why This Matters

This heartbreaking incident highlights how family discord and societal pressure—especially around gender roles and financial dependence—can lead to tragic outcomes. It also raises concerns about mental health and the toxic impact of community shaming.