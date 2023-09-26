Financial Distress Leads To Abduction And Tragic Death Of Delhi Man By Acquaintances

Struggling to meet the financial demands of their motorcycle's EMI and other household expenses, two individuals from Delhi allegedly resorted to a horrifying act. They abducted their friend, ultimately leading to his tragic death, and then abandoned his lifeless body near a railway station in Ghaziabad.

Delhi Policemanaged to apprehend one of the accused in Rajasthan on Monday and discovered the victim's body, which bore several stab wounds.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nitin Singh, was employed at a clothing store in Shahdara. According to the police, Singh had been missing from his residence in Karawal Nagar for approximately a week.

According to Singh's family, he was last seen on the evening of September 19 when he left home to meet with his friends. A day later, the accused sent a message to his sister's WhatsApp number, demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

Joy N Tirkey, DCP (Northeast), revealed that the accused, Sachin Kumar, 24, had known the victim since 2018. "He met co-accused, Arun, around two years ago. They have been facing financial issues recently, having purchased a motorcycle but struggling to meet the installments. Sachin was also grappling with financial difficulties following his daughter's birth."

Approximately two weeks ago, the accused individuals decided to hatch a plan involving the abduction and murder of Singh. They were aware that Singh's family owned a house in Northeast Delhi and believed that they could demand a substantial ransom.

On September 19, the police reported that Sachin and Arun invited Singh for drinks. When Singh arrived at Johripur Road in the evening, they led him near the Ghaziabad railway station. The three consumed alcohol, and around 9 pm, the accused allegedly took Singh near the railway tracks and mercilessly stabbed him with knives.

The police explained that Sachin and Arun seized Singh's phone and disposed of his body in the bushes. On September 20, they initiated contact with Singh's family, demanding money. However, they soon realized that the family had approached the police, causing them to panic and flee Delhi.

A case was registered once Singh's family presented Sachin's calls and messages as evidence. Law enforcement teams were dispatched to apprehend the accused, and with the assistance of technical surveillance, Sachin was traced to Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, where he was hiding at a friend's residence. He was arrested on Monday following a series of raids in the area. Based on Sachin's statements, Singh's body was recovered from the undergrowth near the Ghaziabad railway station.

The police suspect that Arun is hiding in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, and multiple teams have been formed to locate and apprehend him.