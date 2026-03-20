Five die in two accidents

Bhubaneswar: Five persons died in two separate road accidents in Ganjam and Balasore districts on Thursday, police said. Three persons travelling on a motorcycle died after their bike hit a bus at Patapalli village under Sorada police station of Ganjam district, the police said. The police, with the help of locals, took them to Sorada hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

In another accident, two persons, the driver and helper of a potato-loaded truck, were killed when the vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down 20 feet into a ditch. The accident occurred at a bridge near Talanagar on NH-16 under Soro police station in Balasore district. The truck was coming from Chandrakona of Medinipur district of West Bengal to Pattamundai in Odisha, a police officer said. Soro police reached the spot and took the duo to Soro hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said.