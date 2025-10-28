Four burglars arrested

Dhenkanal: Dhenkanal Town police busted a gang of burglars with the arrest of four persons and recovered stolen jewellery and electronics materials worth over Rs 20 lakh on Sunday. A special police team was constituted to nab the culprits.

Talking to mediapersons, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ramesh Kumar Dora said the four were involved in burglary cases. One burglar is absconding. The burglars used to enter the houses by breaking locks and decamp with valuables and jewellery.

The SDPO said two cases are pending against them in Town police station. “We have registered four cases against the culprits in this connection,” he said. Town police officers said the criminals first identified the locked houses and committed burglary during night .

The accused were involved in a peculiar act of preparing and consuming Maggi inside the house where they had committed burglary and even stealing brinjals from the kitchen garden.

The four arrested were identified as Milu Naik, Lipu Naik, Tapu Naik and Munu Naik . All of them belong to Sarjang Sahi in Dhenkanal town.