Four-year-old who fell into a borewell in Nalanda, successfully rescued
Patna: The four-year-old boy, who fell in a borewell in Bihar's Nalanda district on Sunday, was successfully rescued in a joint operation by the NDRF, SDRF, district police and administration, officials said.
The victim, Shivam Kumar, whose parents are labourers, fell in a 160-foot-deep borewell on Sunday morning and struck at the 61 foot at 9 level.
The incident occurred at Kulgaon village under Nalanda police station in the district.
His mother said that she was working in the agricultural field and he was playing there, when he suddenly fell in the borewell.
The district administration, along with the teams of National and State Disaster Response Force, launched a rescue operation, dug a parallel pit and successfully rescued the boy.
He was admitted to Sadar hospital in Nalanda and his medical check up is underway.
“We had used 6 earth mover machines (JCB), two machines and other equipment and dug a parallel pit to the borewell. Till that time, we had supplied oxygen through pipes and some liquid as food to the child. The child was weeping and a team was monitoring his movement as well. We finally rescued him and admitted in the hospital. He is alive,” ADM, Nalanda, Krishnakant Upadhyay said.