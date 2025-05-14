Live
Funeral of terrorists in Pakistan, ‘Saboot yatra’ here: BJP’s swipe at INDIA bloc
While Pakistan is taking out funeral processions of terrorists killed in Indian strikes during 'Operation Sindoor', some leaders back home are taking out ‘Saboot yatra’, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told IANS on Wednesday, taking a sharp jibe at the INDIA bloc-led Opposition.
His critical remarks came in response to former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi’s objection to US President Donald Trump’s ‘mediation’ in reaching an ‘understanding’ between India and Pakistan over the heightened crisis.
“INDIA alliance and Pakistan are two bodies but one soul,” he claimed, taking a caustic swipe.
He said that the BJP is taking out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ across the country to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and honour the armed forces but the parties of INDIA bloc including the Congress and AAP are raising questions on its success.
Atishi taking to X on Tuesday, demanded answers from Prime Minister Modi asking as to why the ceasefire was announced when the armed forces were still eliminating the terrorists and their supporters to avenge the Pahalgam attack.
Shehzad Poonawalla, responded to the former Delhi CM’s jibe stating, "The whole world knows Atishi, whose parents supported Afzal Guru. She asks for proof and wants to see evidence that Pakistan folded its hands before India. Atishi does not want to listen to the Indian Army, but she will believe it only when Pakistan tells her that it had asked for a ceasefire from India."
He further said, "Pakistan does not accept defeat after losing to India in 1965, 1971 and 1999 but Atishi wants confirmation from Pakistan. Congress leader Hussain Dalwai says that 100 terrorists were killed, show proof of this.”
He said that the Army has already given full details, during an extensive press conference, about how our military destroyed nine terrorist hideouts in PoK and Pakistan.
He said that the INDIA bloc had earlier also raised questions on surgical strikes and the Balakot operation.
“After the Pahalgam terrorist attack, there is again a race to give a clean chit to Pakistan. Their statements have shown that there are two fronts. The front that lives here, eats from here but sings the tune of Pakistan," he remarked.