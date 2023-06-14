Gandhi Preraks in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that democracy must be further strengthened by moving ahead on the path of truth and non-violence instead of religion and caste. He said that today there is an atmosphere of tension in the country and this makes Gandhiji's principles most relevant.

Addressing the Gandhi Darshan Meet of the directorate of peace and non-violence at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on Wednesday, Gehlot said truth and non violence plays important role country's progress. This is also the basis of our culture, he said.

He said Rajasthan was the first state to set up department of Peace and Non-Violence in the year 2022 aimed at carrying the message of Mahatma Gandhi to every household. Gandhi Darshan Museum and Mahatma Gandhi Institute, District Peace and Non-Violence Cell are also moving ahead in this series.

The role of Gandhi preraks (motivators) is important in inspiring the general public at the level of the gram panchayat. The Chief Minister said that today constitutional values are under threat. We all together have to come forward to protect the Constitution and democracy. He felt every state should set up such departments.