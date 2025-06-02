Gandhi's Principles More Relevant Today Amid Cross-Border Terrorism: Ravi Shankar Prasad In U.K.

BJP Member of Parliament Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasized the continued relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence principles during a visit to London on Sunday, particularly in light of cross-border terrorism sponsored by Pakistan. Speaking as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terrorist incident that resulted in 26 casualties, Prasad addressed the significance of Gandhi's teachings in contemporary times.

The all-party delegation began their United Kingdom visit by offering floral tributes at the memorials of both Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, followed by addressing a large gathering at the Indian High Commission. At Gandhi's memorial in Tavistock Square, Prasad expressed pride in paying respects to the Mahatma in the heart of London, stating that Gandhi's principles of non-violence, truth, harmony, and goodwill hold even greater importance in today's era of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Former Minister M.J. Akbar provided historical context, referencing what he described as the first documented case of terrorism as state policy by Pakistan in October 1947, when thousands of terrorists were deployed to Kashmir. Akbar noted that while Gandhi advocated non-violence, he spoke forcefully against these raiders and terrorists, later telling a prayer meeting that Indian soldiers had a duty to defeat terrorism without retreat.

The delegation also explored the Ambedkar Museum in north London, where Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reflected on the constitutional architect's legacy. She highlighted the contrast between India's democratic progress since 1947 and Pakistan's ongoing struggles with governance, noting that while both nations gained independence simultaneously, India became a republic in 1950 while Pakistan continues to face military dominance over civilian government.

At India House in London, hundreds of diaspora community leaders and members gathered, displaying national flags and chanting patriotic slogans. Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami received the nine-member team, with Prasad assuring the community that India remains strong and capable of addressing Pakistani terrorism while urging them to spread India's message globally that terrorists must face consequences.

The evening event, which opened with the Indian National Anthem, featured speeches from various delegation members representing different political parties. BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari emphasized their unity despite different party affiliations when it comes to national interests, while former Deputy National Security Adviser Pankaj Saran declared Operation Sindoor a complete success as per the Prime Minister's directive.

High Commissioner Doraiswami stressed that terrorism should be treated as a global concern rather than an issue confined to India, calling for international recognition of this reality. The community gathering concluded with a private dinner meeting with the UK's shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel and her Conservative Party colleagues.

The multi-party delegation, comprising representatives from various political parties including MPs Purandeswari, Chaturvedi, Ghulam Ali Khatana, Amar Singh, Samik Bhattacharya, M. Thambidurai, along with Akbar and Ambassador Saran, has planned multiple engagements with think tanks, parliamentarians, and diaspora leaders during their three-day UK visit ending Tuesday.

Following their UK visit, the delegation will proceed to the European Union and Germany for similar discussions with parliamentarians, political leaders, and diaspora communities. This delegation represents one of seven multi-party groups India has deployed to visit 33 global capitals as part of an international outreach campaign highlighting Pakistan's connections to terrorism.

The diplomatic mission follows escalated tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, which led to Indian precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during early May. Pakistan's subsequent attempts to target Indian military installations on consecutive days met with strong Indian responses, with hostilities eventually ceasing through dialogue between military operations directors from both nations on May 10.