Ganjam-themed ‘Adamya’ wins national honour

Berhampur: In a resplendent moment for Odisha’s cultural tapestry, the short film ’Adamya,’ a cinematic ode to the rich folk art of Ganjam, has clinched the coveted Best Short Film Award at the prestigious Nirmal Pandey Memorial Film Festival.

Instituted in memory of celebrated Bollywood actor Nirmal Pandey, the festival traverses across India each year, and for the first time, its cinematic caravan halted at Biju Patnaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha, Cuttack.

Amid the confluence of Bollywood and Ollywood luminaries, ’Adamya’ emerged as the evening’s crowning glory, sweeping honours in five categories: Best Director – Krishna DK, Best Actress – Sanchita Patra, Best Music – Abhishek Maharana & DK and Best Cinematography – Ranjit Kumar Rath.

The awards were given away by eminent Bollywood actor Govind Namdev. Penned by Seemanchal Maharana and helmed by Krishna DK, ’Adamya’ features a talented ensemble of Vivek Kumar Dakua, Preeti Ranjan Pradhan, Sanchita, Kajal, Sweety, Shubham, Khirsindhu Mohanty, Gurushri Narayan Maharana, Madhusudan Mishra, Sapan Kumar Sethi, Gitanjali Samantaray, and veteran Jay Prakash Das, each breathing life into the poignant narrative.With its triumph, ’Adamya’ has etched Ganjam’s name in the national spotlight, bringing both pride and prestige to the land of vibrant traditions.