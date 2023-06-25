Gayatri Devi was incarcerated during emergency: BJP MP Diya Kumari

Jaipur: Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari, on Sunday said that those jailed under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency, are freedom fighters of the independent India.

She was addressing a programme in Degana in Nagaur district where she felicitated those who spent long period in jail as MISA detainees. A

documentary on emergency was also shown during the programme.

Recalling the experience of her own family, Diya Kumari remembered Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, and her father Mahavir Chakra awardee Bhawani Singh, who

were incarcerated during the emergency. “They were treated like a criminal, how can we forget that,” she said.

The Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975 by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “There was no right of expression, even there was no right to life. It was all done to serve the political purpose of Congress party,” she said.

Diya Kumari paid rich tribute to MISA detainees who suffered immensely and made sacrifices in order to protect their constitutional right against the

political tyranny.