Godown partially collapses after major fire in Delhi

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a godown in which its structure partially collapsed, a fire department official said on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call regarding the blaze in Bawana area was received at 11:37 p.m on Tuesday night.

"Total 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire has been extinguished and the cooling operation is going on," said Garg.

"Fire broke out in a tin shaded godown cum factory of corrugated cardboard boxes, area approx 900 sq metres. Structure partially collapsed and no casualty was involved," said Garg.