Golden Temple bomb threat: Unemployed software engineer detained

Amritsar: Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have detained an unemployed software engineer for his alleged role in sending emails threatening bomb attacks on the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Bhullar said.

He told the media here that software engineer Shubham Dubey has been detained from Faridabad, and the investigation is at "an advanced stage".

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the crime.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had received multiple emails, warning of RDX blasts, prompting the deployment of heightened security.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said they have received five bomb threats since July 14.

The SGPC has control over Sikh religious affairs and manages gurdwaras, including the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured strict action and urged the public not to spread rumours.

CM Mann has held a meeting with senior police officials, including Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

In a post on X after the meeting, the Chief Minister wrote, "We will not allow any compromise on the security of Punjab. Our security agencies and the Punjab Police are fully alert."

"I appeal to the people of Punjab to be cautious of rumours. All religious places are sacred and revered by us. We are fully committed to their security. Anti-national and anti-social forces will be dealt with utmost strictness," he added.

In response to the threats, the local administration has ramped up security at the Golden Temple complex.

Bomb Disposal Squads, SGPC task force members, and additional security personnel have been deployed to secure the premises and protect visiting devotees.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has condemned the bomb threat and said that the perpetrators will not succeed in their ill intentions.

"Miscreants want to disturb the communal harmony in Punjab and spread fear among people," he said in a statement.

Sandhwan appealed to the people that they need not fear anyone, as the government has adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards mischievous elements.

"Terrorism has no religion and they will not be spared in their nefarious activities," Sandhwan added.