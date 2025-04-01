Golfer Arjun Bhati to get National Youth Award for raising funds by selling trophies during pandemic

New Delhi: Arjun Bhati, the celebrated three-time Golf Junior World Champion, is set to receive the prestigious National Youth Award (NYA) on April 3 in an official event organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Parliament.

Speaking to IANS, Arjun Bhati expressed his gratitude, saying, “I am feeling very good. My family and I are very grateful. I am extremely happy and excited about this award. I would like to thank the Government of India for selecting me and considering me worthy of this honour.”

Reflecting on his journey, Bhati recalled a heartfelt moment during the COVID-19 pandemic when he sold 102 of his trophies to support the nation.

“I sold my 102 trophies during COVID-19 and raised Rs 4,30,000 which I donated to the PM CARES Fund. My aim was to serve the country. My grandmother even gave me her one-year pension to donate. That inspired me to contribute in any way I could, beyond just playing golf,” he said.

Bhati also highlighted the growing popularity of golf in India.

“Golf is gradually gaining popularity in our country. More people are picking up the sport. With Kapil Dev becoming the president of our tour and various initiatives by the Golf Federation of India, golf is on the rise. The world should recognise the talent India has to offer. Young people are getting encouraged, and if Indian players perform well internationally, it will showcase our potential globally,” the young golfer said.

Sharing insights into his journey, Bhati said, “I played golf for the first time when I was 9 years old in school. Initially, my parents were not very supportive because golf wasn’t as popular then. But when they saw my passion and dedication, they became my biggest supporters. I’ve been playing for the past 10 years and turned professional three years ago. In 2023, I received an award from the Virat Kohli Foundation, which has been incredibly motivating. Meeting Virat Kohli at the Indian Sports Honour event in Mumbai in 2019 was inspiring. His dedication and fitness regimen encouraged me to push myself further.”

Bhati praised the Indian government’s role in promoting sports, citing Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic gold medal as a testament to the growing support for athletes.

“Neeraj Chopra’s success is a reflection of the government’s support. Over the past 7-8 years, the government has played a pivotal role in backing athletes. Various organisations and schemes are now in place to support young talent,” he said.

He also expressed his admiration for the Prime Minister’s engagement with the youth.

“When any athlete meets the Prime Minister, it’s a great honour. It inspires us. I felt incredibly encouraged when PM Modi tweeted about my donation during COVID-19. The Prime Minister’s constant support for athletes is truly motivating.”

Bhati lauded the Fit India Movement for promoting fitness among the youth.

“The Fit India Movement has created a wave of health consciousness, with more youngsters joining gyms and focussing on their fitness. The government’s initiatives like the India Youth Mission are helping raise awareness and promote a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

Reflecting on the impact of government support, Bhati concluded, “The government’s contribution in recent years has sparked interest in sports beyond cricket. Neeraj Chopra’s victory inspired many to explore other sports like golf. Parents now feel more confident supporting their children’s sporting aspirations, knowing that there is government backing. This support is vital for the growth of sports in India.”

The NYA, conferred by the Department of Youth Affairs under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, recognises individuals aged 15-29 and organisations for outstanding contributions in areas like health, human rights, active citizenship, and community service. The awards aim to motivate young people to excel in national development and social service while fostering a sense of responsibility and civic engagement.



