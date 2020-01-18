Gudiya Rape Case: Two men convicted for raping five-year-old in Delhi

New Delhi: Two men accused of kidnapping and brutally raping a five-year-old girl in Delhi in 2013 have been held guilty by Delhi court today. The punishment for the two convicts will be announced on January 30.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court said, "In our society, the minor girls are worshipped as a goddess on certain occasions but in the present case the victim child had experienced exceptional depravity and extreme brutality. The crime against the victim was committed in a most grotesque and revolting manner and the collective conscience of the community was shaken."

The assault took place just four months after Nirbhaya's brutal rape and murder. It had grabbed headlines with its shocking details. The victim was named Gudiya by sections of the media, went missing. When the parents approached the police, they were asked to look for her themselves. The child was found two days later tied in the basement of the East Delhi house she lived in with traces of candles and bottles inside her private parts.

The two convicts were arrested by the Delhi police within a week but were delayed by procedures. "Though the trial should have been completed in two years, we are happy we got justice," said the father of the child.