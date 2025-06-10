Guiding Principle: 'India First': Viksit Bharat Ka Amrit Kaal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that under the 11 years of his government India has not just become the fastest-growing major economy but is also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

A clear focus on good governance and transformation, Modi said of the last 11 years as his government finished the first year of its third term on Monday.

A link shared by him noted that 60 per cent of the current Union ministers are from the SC, ST and OBC categories, a message aimed at burnishing social justice credentials of his government amid attempts by Opposition parties like the Congress to paint it as working against their interests.

This is the highest ever representation of these marginalised groups in the Union Council of Ministers, it added.

In his post on X, Modi said powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors.

Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', the NDA government has delivered path-breaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity, he said. From economic growth to social upliftment, the focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all round progress, he added.

The Prime Minister said, "We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." He used the hashtag of "11 year of seva" (11 years of service) with the post, while sharing links to the details of changes effected in different sectors. It said Modi has brought the politics of development, 'Vikasvaad' into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves.

Since assuming office in 2014, 'India First' has guided his every policy and action, it added. It noted that over 81 crore people are getting free food grains, over 15 crore households have got tap water connections, over four crore houses built for the poor, 12 crore toilets were built, 68 lakh street vendors got loans, 52.5 crores loans given to small entrepreneurs, and 20 crores women were given cash assistance during Covid under different schemes.