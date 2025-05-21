Gujarat: 2.5 lakh sq meters encroachments targeted in Chandola Lake demolition drive

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad administration has intensified its crackdown on the alleged illegal encroachments around Chandola Lake as the second phase of the demolition drive entered its second day on Wednesday.

The focus has now shifted to unauthorised religious structures, with Ali Masjid and Imam Hussain Masjid among those razed under heightened security arrangements. The drive, which began on May 20, aims to clear over 2.5 lakh square meters of encroached land.

The authorities had earlier cleared belongings from the structures before commencing demolition, which resumed early Wednesday morning.

As part of security precautions, roads leading to the Narol PWD office have been sealed off, and a significant police presence has been deployed in sensitive areas, including Hazrat Chowkidar Bawa Dargah and Shah-e-Alam Road.

Officials confirmed that nine mosques, both large and small, located near Chandola Lake, are scheduled for demolition. The area around Lalla Bihari Farm, home to Ali Masjid, was among the first targeted sites. The demolition of Siraj Masjid is also underway.

The move comes amid efforts by civic and police authorities to curb unauthorised constructions and alleged illegal activities, including settlements by undocumented foreign nationals.

Officials have cited the area as a hub for such encroachments and a breeding ground for unlawful activities. A high-level meeting chaired by the City Police Commissioner with senior officers from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and law enforcement agencies preceded this operation.

Multiple Crime Branch teams have been deployed to maintain law and order during the sensitive operation, which involves the removal of religious sites.

In the first phase of the operation, carried out earlier this year, around 1.5 lakh square meters of illegal structures were cleared. With religious structures now in focus, officials are taking precautions to prevent any unrest.

“We are ensuring that the process is handled lawfully and peacefully,” a senior police official said, adding that heavy deployment of police and crime branch personnel is in place to deter any potential backlash.

As the operation continues, civic authorities reaffirm that the drive is part of a larger initiative to reclaim public land, ensure security, and curb illegal settlements, particularly in ecologically and socially sensitive zones like the Chandola Lake area.