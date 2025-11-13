Gujarat’s mobile veterinary scheme treats 85 lakh animals free; becomes national model

Ahmedabad: Gujarat’s pioneering ‘one mobile veterinary clinic per 10 villages’ scheme has successfully provided free treatment to more than 85 lakh animals across the state, emerging as a crucial aid for livestock owners, officials announced on Thursday.

The initiative, which provides accessible and timely veterinary care, especially in remote rural areas, has inspired the Centre to adopt a similar model and implement it across the country.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s government, under the guidance of Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani, currently runs 127 MVU vans, which have so far treated over 5.83 lakh animals across more than 2,600 villages in Gujarat, said officials.

“In addition, about 460 mobile clinics operate under the state government’s ‘10 villages -- one mobile veterinary clinic’ scheme, bringing veterinary care to nearly all corners of Gujarat,” they said.

Officials further said that the initiative has gone beyond a welfare programme, reflecting the state’s growing commitment to animal health, compassion, and rural development.

The scheme runs through a toll-free helpline number -- 1962 --- where a single call sends a fully equipped veterinary van directly to the farmer or cattle owner.

Each unit serves as a mini animal hospital, staffed by a qualified veterinarian and a driver-assistant, and fitted with essential medical and diagnostic facilities.

Inspired by the state's success, the Centre later adopted a similar model and implemented it nationwide as the Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) programme, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Introduced to ease the challenges rural livestock owners face in accessing veterinary care, the project has notably reduced losses from delayed treatment and preventable diseases.

By delivering veterinary services directly to livestock owners, the scheme has strengthened the rural economy and protected millions of animals that form the backbone of the agrarian system.

Livestock is crucial to Gujarat’s rural livelihoods, providing income and sustenance for countless farmers and pastoral communities.

The state hosts a rich variety of animals, including indigenous cattle breeds such as Gir and Kankrej, known for their high milk yield and resilience, alongside buffaloes, goats, sheep, and camels.

Gujarat is among India’s top milk-producing states, a distinction driven by the cooperative movement led by Amul and other dairy unions.