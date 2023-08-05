Live
Had publicly called it unwarranted: Sibal on SC staying Rahul's conviction
A day after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that he had publicly called the conviction unwarranted and that it will not stand.
New Delhi: A day after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case, Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal on Saturday said that he had publicly called the conviction unwarranted and that it will not stand.
In a tweet, Sibal, who is also an eminent lawyer said, “Supreme Court Stays Rahul’s conviction. On the day Rahul was convicted, I publicly said the conviction is unwarranted and will not stand. The reason I gave is what the Supreme Court said yesterday unfortunate that court procedures are used for political agendas.”
On Friday, the top court had stayed the conviction of Rahul in Modi surname remark defamation case, which cost him his Lok Sabha membership.
The Court observed that no reasons were given by the trial judge for imposing the maximum punishment of two years in the case.