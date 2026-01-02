Har: 2 IPS, 6 HPS officers get new posting orders

Chandigarh :The Haryana government has issued new posting orders for two IPS and six HPS officers.

According to an official order, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ganga Ram Punia has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau against a vacant post, while IPS officer Narender Bijarniya has been given the charge of SP, Karnal. In October, Bijarniya was transferred from his post as Rohtak SP amid mounting attacks from the opposition over the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

Bijarniya and senior IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur were among the eight officials named by Kumar in his final note, which pointed to “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities”.

Six Haryana Police Services (HPS) officers who have been given new posting orders were Jeet Beniwal, Sushil Kumar, Monika, Munish Sehgal, Anil Kumar and Shakir Hussain.