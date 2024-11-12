Haryana Assembly session from Nov 13

Chandigarh : The Haryana Assembly’s winter session will begin here on Wednesday, during which the new BJP government will bring in some bills including on ensuring job security for contractual employees.

After a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini told reporters on Monday that it has been decided that the session will be held on November 13, 14 and 18.

The session will begin with the Governor’s Address followed by a discussion in the House on the motion of thanks and the chief minister will reply on November 14. The opposition Congress, still reeling from the third consecutive defeat in assembly polls, is yet to decide its legislature party leader.

Congress leader Geeta Bhukkal indicated that the decision is likely to be taken by the party high command after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls. She said the opposition will raise issues like the shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)that is affecting farmers.

The Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which had held its first meeting here on October 18 after the Assembly poll results announced on October 8, had passed a resolution authorising the party high command to appoint its next leader in the house.

Bhukkal told reporters that since assembly elections are being held in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, “We hope it will be decided soon”. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the Leader of Opposition in the previous House and after the string of losses, a section of leaders wants the younger generation to take over. It will be the first full-fledged session of the 15th Haryana Assembly.

The 90-member assembly met on October 25 but the House was adjourned sine die on the same day after newly elected MLAs were administered oath and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected. “Some bills will also be brought during the session,” Saini said.