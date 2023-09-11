Haryana may start paddy procurement on Sep 20: Minister

Live
Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal on Monday said the government is gearing up for the procurement of paddy.
Despite the official procurement start date being October 1, the state has sought permission from the government of India to commence the process from September 20. This proactive step is taken to shield farmers from potential losses caused by early paddy arrivals.
Talking to media persons, Dalal expressed confidence that the necessary approval from the Central government would be granted soon, enabling the state to initiate paddy procurement promptly.
The minister assured farmers that the government would extend insurance coverage to those who had not been covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
Divulging details about fertilizer availability, Dalal said there would be no shortage in the state. The government has taken measures to ensure an ample supply of fertilizers.
He said the government is taking steps to support farmers and ensure the smooth operation of agricultural activities. These measures include early paddy procurement, expanded crop insurance coverage, guaranteeing fertilizer availability, and addressing concerns regarding millet pricing to safeguard the interests of farmers.