Have guts to discuss China but don't rake up past, says Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday entered into a war of words with the Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while speaking on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, over intrusion by China in Indian territory.
As the minister was highlighting various aspects related to security, Chowdhury intervened and asked him whether he had the guts to discuss China.
Singh first smiled and said that he had "himmat" (guts) to do so.
When Chowdhury asked the defence minister how much of Indian territory has been taken over by China, Singh said that he is ready to discuss the matter but it would be better not to rake up the past, amid thumping of desks bybBJP MPs.
The Congress member further interrupted Singh when he said during his speech that in India's ancient texts also there are references to scientific thoughts.
To this, the Defence Minister said that nowadays it has become a trend to protest against Sanskrit and it is called progressive thought.
Even several opposition members have been saying that Indian culture and science cannot go together, Singh said.
Meanwhile, Singh said that space missions like Chandrayaan 3 and Aditya 1 inspire children to become scientists.