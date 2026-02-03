Health check-up MLAs launched

New Delhi: The annual health check-up programme for sitting Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was launched on Monday at Sant Parmanand Hospital and will continue until February 14, 2026. The programme is being conducted as per the health framework of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with a structured schedule to ensure participation of all members.

Inaugurating the programme, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said that healthy public representatives play a crucial role in strengthening democratic institutions and improving public service delivery. He said the initiative marked a new beginning for the Assembly and was introduced after discussions and consensus among all MLAs. Under the programme, medical examinations have formally commenced from February 2, with six MLAs scheduled to undergo health check-ups each day.

Gupta said that on the first day of the programme, Surya Prakash Khatri, Poonam Bhardwaj and Anil Jha underwent medical examinations. Describing the initiative as a positive and necessary step, he said public representatives are required to remain actively engaged with people and therefore must prioritise their health. He remarked that effective public service is possible only when representatives are physically fit, mentally healthy and emotionally balanced.

He further stated that the programme will run for two weeks, from February 2 to February 14, and that five MLAs are expected to participate daily with enthusiasm. Stressing the importance of preventive healthcare, Gupta said regular health check-ups become especially important after the age of 40, when early detection and prevention of health issues can significantly improve long-term well-being.