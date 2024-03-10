Live
- Vistara hit with pilots sick leave, flight operations impacted
- Liquor trader shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat
- "He only got 40,000 votes and it is not big deal": Sajad Lone's swipe at Omar Abdullah
- Police issue traffic advisory for Dwarka Expressway inauguration
- Pakistan: Two killed in blast near Peshawar's Board Bazaar
- Andhra: Visakhapatnam-Bhawanipatna passenger train engine derails, no casualties
- IPL 2024: RCB will go forward if Virat goes on to score runs for them, says Harbhajan Singh
- Will go with the alliance which assures reservation to Nishad community, says Mukesh Sahani
- Himachal: Cong sets up panel for 'better coordination' between state govt & party organisation
- Haryana: BJP's alliance partner JJP to contest LS polls alone
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced a six-member committee for better coordination between the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government and the party organisation in the state.
Apart from CM Sukhu and his state Cabinet colleagues Mukesh Agnihotri and Dhani Ram Shandil, Himachal unit Congress president Pratibha Singh, and former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur and Ram Lal Thakur have been made members of the coordination committee.
The committee was announced days after the government faced a crisis triggered due to a revolt by Congress MLAs following cross-votes during the Rajya Sabha elections.
