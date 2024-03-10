  • Menu
Himachal: Cong sets up panel for 'better coordination' between state govt & party organisation

Himachal: Cong sets up panel for better coordination between state govt & party organisation
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday announced a six-member committee for better coordination between the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government and the party organisation in the state.

Apart from CM Sukhu and his state Cabinet colleagues Mukesh Agnihotri and Dhani Ram Shandil, Himachal unit Congress president Pratibha Singh, and former ministers Kaul Singh Thakur and Ram Lal Thakur have been made members of the coordination committee.

The committee was announced days after the government faced a crisis triggered due to a revolt by Congress MLAs following cross-votes during the Rajya Sabha elections.

X