Himachal Governor skips address in Assembly over 16th Finance Commission

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday surprised legislators on the opening day of the Budget Session by finishing his 50-page customary address in just a couple of minutes here, skipping portions relating to the 16th Finance Commission.

Political observers said the Governor sidestepped a politically sensitive issue regarding the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the 16th Finance Commission, a crucial issue impacting small and hill states.

However, they believe the Governor has set an “aggressive tone” for the main Opposition BJP, which has been blaming the Congress government for fiscal mismanagement and for allegedly halting Central-funded mega projects like a medical device park that would help improve the state's economy, citing stubbornness, corruption and gross mismanagement.

In his address, the Governor read only the opening lines of his speech relating to the passage of supplementary demands for 2025–26, the Budget for 2026–27, and other legislative business.

The Budget Session begins with the address of the Governor, and his address usually exceeds well over an hour and lists out the achievements of the government.

In 2015, then Governor Kalyan Singh had finished his 39-page address in a couple of minutes.

At that time also, there was a Congress government in the state.

“Since paragraphs three to sixteen of my speech pertain to a constitutional body, I would not like to read them,” said Shukla.

He wrapped up his 50-page speech in under three minutes, reading only the first two paragraphs that outlined the session's agenda -- passing supplementary demands for 2025–26, the Budget for 2026–27, and other legislative business.

The speech had noted that Article 275(1) of the Constitution provides grants to states unable to bridge the gap between revenue and expenditure.

Historically, from the first Finance Commission in 1952 through the 15th Finance Commission (2020–25), Himachal Pradesh had consistently received RDG.

Paragraphs 15 and 16, which the Governor skipped, emphasised that the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue RDG would significantly affect small and hill states, particularly Special Category States like Himachal Pradesh.

The speech had stressed that for hilly and border states, where revenue generation is limited due to geography and natural resources, the RDG plays a critical role in funding development projects, social welfare schemes, and disaster management programmes.

Responding to the Governor’s decision to skip reading the entire customary address, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu downplayed the Governor’s decision, saying it was “not an exception” as Governors have skipped addresses in the past.

On the state's financial scenario, he said: “This is not about the government; RDG is our right. Do not harm the rights of the state.”