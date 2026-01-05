'Holds central place among Jyotirlingas': Saints back PM Modi's remarks on Somnath temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Somnath temple as a timeless symbol of India’s civilisational resilience and unbreakable spirit while commemorating the first attack on the shrine around 1,000 years ago.

The Prime Minister's remembrance of the Somnath temple’s legacy drew reactions from members of the saint community, who reflected on the significance of the shrine and lauded the unwavering faith and resilience of Sanatan Dharma followers.

Dr Jyotir Nath, President of the Sanatan Sant Committee, said the establishment of the Somnath temple finds mention in the Vedas and described it as the first Jyotirlinga.

“The establishment of the temple is written in the Vedas. This was the first Jyotirlinga temple at Somnath. The temple was resurrected after its destruction in 1026. Now we are in the year 2026. It is a moment of joy and a great occasion for every Sanatani,” Dr Nath said.

Highlighting the significance of the term ‘Somnath’, he added, “Som means spreading peace everywhere and prosperity for every being. The temple reflects this energy. We speak of ‘Sarve Santu Sukhinah Bhavantu’, and we must inculcate a feeling of well-being for everyone.”

“We expect the world to progress and work towards the well-being of people, especially in the context of the prevailing global situation marked by war,” he added.

Vijayanand Puri Maharaj of the Haridwar Kashi Peeth in Surat said the Somnath temple holds a central place among the Jyotirlingas and asserted that faith has strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Somnath has the foremost position among the 12 Jyotirlingas. Over the years, faith and devotion associated with the temple have increased manifold. Words are not enough to express the reverence, but the number of devotees with faith in Lord Shiva has only grown,” he told IANS.

He further said that since 2014, when PM Modi assumed office, there has been a renewed awakening of Hindutva, not only in India but across the world.

Asserting that India has positioned itself as a global leader, he said Hinduism has endured historical challenges for centuries.

"No one has destroyed and no one can destroy the Hindu religion. Somnath was attacked by Mahmud Ghazni. There were enemies 1,000 years ago and there are challenges even today. Despite the invaders' attempts, Sanatan Dharma never ended and will never end. Today, Hindutva is growing and our nation has emerged as a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

Describing the Somnath temple as an epitome of enduring faith, Vijayanand Puri Maharaj said Lord Dwarkadish also came to Somnath and stayed there.

"That is why I say there is no country like India, no state like Gujarat and no city like Surat. We say Hari Har here, as Lord Somnath and Lord Dwarkadish are together," he added.