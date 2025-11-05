IIT Madras Develops Hybrid Rocket Thruster for VTOL Aircraft

Researchers at IIT Madras have made a new hybrid rocket thruster.

It can be used in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.

The team tested the rocket using a real thruster linked to a computer simulation.

The test showed a soft landing speed of 0.66 metres per second.

They used compressed air to run the test.

The thruster can control power and speed during flight.

It is simple, safe, and easy to use compared to normal engines.

This makes it good for aircraft that work in places without runways.

Professor P.A. Ramakrishna said the system could change air travel in the future.

VTOL aircraft can take off and land in small areas, not just airports.

The study was done by Prof. Ramakrishna, Dr. Joel George Manathara, and Mr. Anandu Bhadran.

Their work was published in the International Journal of Aeronautical and Space Sciences.

This is a big step toward making a hybrid rocket-powered VTOL aircraft in India.