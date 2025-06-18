Live
IMI BBSR holds orientation programme
Bhubaneswar: IMI Bhubaneswar inaugurated its orientation programme for the PGDM Batch of 2025–27, marking the beginning of a new academic journey for aspiring future managers. In his welcome address, Dean (Academics) Supriti Mishra highlighted the institute’s commitment to excellence, industry engagement and holistic student development.
IMI Bhubaneswar Director P C Biswal encouraged the students to embrace their academic journey as a continuous process of learning and personal growth, rather than viewing it solely as a pathway to
placements. He stressed the significance of maintaining academic discipline, nurturing mental and
physical well-being and engaging in extra-curricular activities. He also highlighted the importance of
being compassionate individuals who contribute meaningfully to society.
Legacy Growth Founder and CEO Suraj Malik, who was the chief guest, advised students to develop a
deeper sense of purpose. He inspired the students to focus on smart work and develop effective decision-making abilities.
He shared valuable industry insights and motivated the students to approach management with clarity, confidence and involvement.
The orientation programme will continue for two weeks where students will get to interact with many leading industry and social leaders.
There will be also sessions for physical and mental well-being by experts, including sessions on yoga and human values.