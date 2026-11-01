INDIA Bloc Leaders to March from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan for Mega Rally

Several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, have reached Connaught Place ahead of a major rally in the national capital.

The opposition leaders are set to march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled to begin shortly. The march will bring together leaders from various INDIA alliance parties as part of their joint political mobilisation.