Just In
- Lifestyle Week begins across AP
- Tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu
- Flop show: BJP
- Gyanesh will go to jail: Rahul
- Karnataka flag may get official state flag status, issue to be discussed in Belagavi session: CM Shivakumar
- Labour and Employment Minister Mandaviya launches EPFO services through WhatsApp
- Gyanesh Kumar 'vanished' votes in Bengal by centrally hijacking system: Mamata Banerjee
- We will find out Gyanesh Kumar even if he hides underground, asserts Congress chief Kharge
INDIA Bloc Leaders to March from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan for Mega Rally
In Short
Several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi
Font size
Several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, have reached Connaught Place ahead of a major rally in the national capital.
The opposition leaders are set to march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled to begin shortly. The march will bring together leaders from various INDIA alliance parties as part of their joint political mobilisation.
Next Story