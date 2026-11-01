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INDIA Bloc Leaders to March from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan for Mega Rally

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Several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi

Ramlila Maidan for Mega Rally
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Ramlila Maidan for Mega Rally

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Several prominent INDIA bloc leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, have reached Connaught Place ahead of a major rally in the national capital.

The opposition leaders are set to march from Minto Road to Ramlila Maidan, where a mega rally is scheduled to begin shortly. The march will bring together leaders from various INDIA alliance parties as part of their joint political mobilisation.

Purna Singh
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Purna Singh

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Purna Singh Yadav is an experienced journalist specializing in politics and general reporting. With over 3 years of writing expertise in political as well as general reporting. Purna has completed her post-graduation from Amity University with specialization in public relations and advertising. When she is not immersed in writing, she can be found spending time watching movies. With three years of experience as a frontline journalist, she has honed her craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, and education. Purna's diverse family history and embrace of cultures as well as good communication skills have enriched her writing with unique perspectives.

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INDIA BlocRahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi VadraOpposition RallyRamlila Maidan
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