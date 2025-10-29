INDIA bloc manifesto vows jobs for all families

Patna: INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday launched the Mahagathbandhan manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections, naming it as ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran’ (Bihar’s Tejashwi Resolve) and positioning it as a “vision document” to transform the state into India’s top performer. The manifesto promises one government job per family within 20 days of forming the government; permanent status and interest waivers for Jeevika didis (self-help group women) and contractual workers within 20 months; new law to curb paper leaks in exams.

Monthly financial aid under “Mai-Behen Yojana” for women; subsidised LPG cylinders and free electricity up to 200 units per household; exemption of ‘toddy’ (local liquor) from anti-liquor laws to boost rural economies are also included prominently in it.

Other major promises include removal of the 50% reservation cap to include more backward classes, dalits and tribals, universal healthcare coverage and farmer support with minimum support prices covering input costs, strict measures to make Bihar “crime-free,” including enhanced policing and anti-communal initiatives; scrapping the Waqf Amendment Act if it encroaches on state’s rights; industrial incentives to halt youth exodus; focus on education, medicine, and farmer rewards to restore “Bihar’s self-respect.”

The manifesto was released by Yadav in presence of key alliance partners, including Congress’ Pawan Khera, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani and CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

The launch, attended by hundreds of supporters and party workers, underscored the Opposition bloc’s unity against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi Yadav described the 30-page manifesto as his personal “pran patra” (resolve document), outlining a five-year blueprint to address unemployment, migration, and lawlessness—issues he repeatedly blamed on the chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“I will fulfil them (Pran), even if it requires sacrificing my life (Praan),” the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said, adding that all the promises made in the documents are pragmatic. “We are not just promising; we have a roadmap to make Bihar number one. The NDA must reveal their CM face and vision—stop the negativity,” Yadav said, urging voters to back the MGB for a “crime-free and prosperous” state.

Yadav also urged the officials to stay impartial and abstain from attempting to tamper with the voting and said they were well prepared to avert any designs. Citing instruction from the higher authorities, Tejashwi alleged that the officials in Bihar are being asked to complicate problems for the MGB candidates in the fray and said that everything will be videographed to foil the “authoritarian diktats”.