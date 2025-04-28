India Issues Notice to BBC Over Pahalgam Coverage After Banning 16 Pakistani YouTube Channels

After banning 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for spreading misinformation about the Pahalgam attack, India also issued a notice to BBC India.

The government criticized the BBC for repeatedly using the term 'militants' instead of 'terrorists' in its reports, expressing concern that such language could mislead global audiences and downplay the severity of the attack.

One BBC headline under scrutiny reads: “Pakistan suspends visas for Indians after deadly Kashmir attack on tourists.”

Authorities say this framing could wrongly suggest Indian involvement, rather than placing blame squarely on the terrorists responsible.

The BBC isn't the only outlet facing criticism. International platforms like The New York Times, AP News, and Al Jazeera have also been called out by Indian media for using vague or softened terms while covering the Pahalgam attack.

This controversy has reignited an important debate:

Why are global media outlets hesitant to call terrorists what they are?

Where is the journalistic accountability when reporting on acts of terror?

As the world witnesses a surge in terror-related incidents, the call for truthful reporting, ethical journalism, and clear narratives has become louder than ever.

The 16 banned channels include Shoaib Akhtar’s channel and popular Pakistani news outlets like Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, and others.