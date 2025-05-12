India-Pakistan Ceasefire After Pahalgam Attack: Nation Awaits PM Modi’s Address

After the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions rose between India and Pakistan, but both sides later agreed to a sudden ceasefire.

PM Modi, who has not spoken publicly yet, will address the nation through a video message at 8 PM on May 12, 2025.

Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and gave full freedom to the armed forces, leading to strong retaliation against Pakistan.

As a result of India's action, Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire, and the country now awaits PM Modi's message on the next steps.











