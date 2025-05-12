Live
India-Pakistan Ceasefire After Pahalgam Attack: Nation Awaits PM Modi’s Address
Highlights
After the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, giving full freedom to its armed forces
After the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions rose between India and Pakistan, but both sides later agreed to a sudden ceasefire.
PM Modi, who has not spoken publicly yet, will address the nation through a video message at 8 PM on May 12, 2025.
Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and gave full freedom to the armed forces, leading to strong retaliation against Pakistan.
As a result of India's action, Pakistan agreed to the ceasefire, and the country now awaits PM Modi's message on the next steps.
