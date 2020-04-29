India records 1,594 new cases, 51 more deaths

New Delhi : The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country mounted to 29,974 on Tuesday evening, with 1,594 cases and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 22,010 are the active cases, 7,026 people have recovered, and 937 people have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 8,590, followed by Gujarat which reported 3,548 cases and Delhi which has reported 3,108 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Besides the trio, other states which have jumped the 1,500 mark are Madhya Pradesh (2,368), Rajasthan (2,262), Tamil Nadu (1,937) and Uttar Pradesh (2,043).

Among other major states, Andhra Pradesh has reported 1,259 and 31 deaths, Bihar stood at 346 cases and two deaths, Haryana 296 and three deaths, Jammu and Kashmir is at 546 cases and seven deaths, Karnataka at 520 and 20 deaths and Kerala was docked at 482 and four deaths.