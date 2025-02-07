International Bird Festival to be organized in Mahakumbh from February 16-18

Mahakumbh Nagar: International Bird Festival will be organized from 16 to 18 February 2025 with the aim of increasing awareness about bird conservation among devotees and tourists coming from India and abroad during Mahakumbh 2025. National and international-level conservationists, scientists, ornithologists, environmentalists, technical experts, bird lovers, school-college teachers and students will participate in this festival.

During this three-day festival, activities like technical sessions, panel discussions, exhibitions, photography competitions, painting competitions, slogan writing, debates, quiz competitions, bird walks and nature walks will be organized. The winners in the competitions will be awarded prize money from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh. This festival aims to provide, an opportunity for bird lovers to see birds closely and make them aware of their conservation.

In addition, cultural programs, street plays, painting exhibitions and other competitions will also be organized, which will be a special attraction for the devotees and tourists visiting Maha Kumbh. The objective of this event is to increase public awareness towards the protection of birds and their natural habitat.