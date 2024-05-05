Investigation Into Bomb Threat Emails Targeting Delhi-NCR Schools Intensifies

To delve into the origin of the recent surge in bomb threat emails targeting over 200 schools in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi Police plans to seek assistance from the Union home ministry and, subsequently, the court to issue a Letter Rogatory (LR) to Russia, as per The Times of India. This LR, a legal request, aims to procure information about the email account used to dispatch these threats, a pivotal step in their inquiry.



Already, the police have reached out to the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Moscow and the Russian mailing service provider Mail.ru through Interpol to trace the precise source of these emails.



During their investigations, the police discovered that a school in south Delhi had also received a false threat email in 2023, where the sender utilized the same mail service, mail.ru. At that time, an LR was issued on May 12, as reported by TOI. The Russian authorities promptly responded to the request, revealing that the IP address was traced back to Austria, with the sender employing a virtual private network (VPN) to obscure their location.



Despite these efforts, tracking the IP address and sender details could prove challenging if the individual used a VPN or proxy server to send the email, according to a cybersecurity expert cited by PTI.



Earlier this week, the region witnessed a wave of bomb threat emails targeting numerous schools, resulting in widespread evacuations and searches as concerned parents hurried to retrieve their children.



PCR vehicles were dispatched to schools, and multiple agencies, including district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell, and others, were put on high alert. However, subsequent searches yielded no evidence, leading authorities to conclude it as a mass hoax.



An FIR has been lodged at the Special Cell Police Station under IPC sections 505 (2) (statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes), 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication), and 120 (B) (punishment for criminal conspiracy).

