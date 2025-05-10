  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Invoke emergency powers

Invoke emergency powers
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency...

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defence rules for efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick