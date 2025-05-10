Live
- This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
- Action against those spreading fake news, top cop Dayanand warns
Invoke emergency powers
Highlights
New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency...
New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to chief secretaries and administrators of all States and Union Territories asking them to invoke emergency powers under civil defence rules for efficient implementation of the necessary precautionary measures.
Next Story