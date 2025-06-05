IRCTC Stops 2.5 Crore Fake Accounts to Make Tatkal Ticket Booking Easier

IRCTC, the online ticket booking system of Indian Railways, has taken strong steps to stop cheating in Tatkal ticket bookings.

Many agents and fraudsters were creating fake accounts using fake email IDs. These accounts booked Tatkal tickets very fast and sold them at high prices in the black market. This made it hard for real passengers to book tickets.

What IRCTC Did:

Removed 2.5 crore fake user IDs

Blocked 6,800+ fake email websites used for opening fake accounts

Found 2.9 lakh fake bookings made in just 5 minutes after Tatkal booking opened

New Technology to Stop Fraud:

IRCTC is using AI (Artificial Intelligence) and anti-bot software to stop fake bookings. Bots were doing 50% of login attempts, but now this number is much lower because of these new tools.

Aadhaar OTP Will Be Required:

Soon, passengers will need to verify their Aadhaar using OTP to book Tatkal tickets. If your IRCTC account is linked to Aadhaar, you will get priority in booking.

Better Booking Success:

Before, only 43.1% of people were able to book Tatkal tickets. Now, after these changes, 62.2% of passengers are getting their tickets.

Complaints and Safety:

So far, 134 complaints about fake bookings have been made on the Cyber Crime Portal. IRCTC says these steps will help real users get tickets without problems.