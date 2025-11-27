Jharsuguda boy in Odisha team

Jharsuguda: Fourteen players in the junior boys’ category have been selected for Odisha team for the

33rd Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket championship. Sachidananda Mali of Jharsuguda district has been selected for Odisha team.

The tournament will be held from December 18 to 21 at Agra Stadium and is being organised by Tennis Ball Cricket Federation of India in collaboration with UP Tennis Ball Cricket Association.

Jharsuguda Tennis Ball Cricket Association president Jeeban Mohanty and secretary Ashwini Pandey

congratulated Sachidananda Mali on his selection for the Odisha team