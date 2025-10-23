Jindal Foundation observes Seva Diwas

Bhubaneswar: Jindal Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel, observed ‘Seva Diwas’ across its operation locations in various States to celebrate the birthday of eminent philanthropist Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of the Foundation and Chancellor of O P Jindal University. The day was dedicated to reaching out to marginalised communities and promoting care, dignity and empowerment in line with Shallu Jindal’s life-long commitment to humanitarian service and social responsibility. The Foundation’s programmes spanned multiple regions, including Angul, Barbil, Kasia, Tensa and Bhubaneswar in Odisha; Raigarh and Tamnar in Chhattisgarh; Patratu in Jharkhand; Nellore in Andhra Pradesh; and Dhule in Maharashtra.

Activities included supporting vulnerable groups, assisting senior citizens, enabling income-generating opportunities for rural women and executing environmentally sustainable projects at the grassroots level.

Food and essential supplies were distributed to orphanages, ashrams and needy families. At Gram Panchayat Parsada, Raigarh, a submersible water pump was installed to improve access to clean water for the local community. Furthering women’s empowerment, a Puffed Rice Production Centre was inaugurated in Tensa.

Prashant Hota, Group Head CSR, Jindal Steel, said, “The Jindal Foundation is steadfast in its mission to reach the unreached under the guidance of Shallu Jindal Ji. Our teams run extra miles every day, inspired by her leadership, to serve those in need. Her birthday coinciding with Deepavali reminds us to illuminate not just our surroundings but our spirit, while continuing to serve the underserved.”