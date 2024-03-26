Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
JJP to contest on all 10 LS seats in Haryana
After breaking a four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana, the Ajay Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced that it would contest, on its own, on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Chandigarh: After breaking a four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP in Haryana, the Ajay Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday announced that it would contest, on its own, on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
A decision was taken at a meeting of the JJP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) in Delhi, the party said in a statement.
The meeting, chaired by JJP President Ajay Chautala, has shortlisted names for each Lok Sabha constituency.
It was suggested by some members in the meeting that apart from Haryana, the party should also explore the possibility of contesting elections on the Lok Sabha seat of Chandigarh, the statement said.
The Lok Sabha polls for all 10 seats in Haryana will be held on May 25. The BJP has already announced its candidates for all seats.