J&K: Forces launch search operation in Samba after suspicious movement near IB

Jammu: Security forces have launched a search operation in Samba following some suspicious movement near the International Border (IB) on Friday.



Officials said that the security forces carried out a search operation in many villages along the IB in Samba district after suspicious movement was reported in the Bein-Lalachak forward area.

Drones were also deployed for surveillance during the operation and a house-to-house search was carried out in the border belt.

"Black Panther Operations Command Vehicle was also used during the searches as security personnel combed farmlands and bushy areas," an official said.

He said that the identification documents of people living close to the border were also checked.

“Search operation is still going on in many villages along the IB,” the official said.