Kerala floods: 42 dead, six still missing

Thiruvananthapuram: The heavy rains which hit Kerala last week and the consequent floods have left 42 people dead and six people are missing, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

"The IMD prediction is that starting Wednesday till October 24, heavy rains are expected. Extra caution has to be maintained by all and the authorities are also fully geared to face the situation," he told media persons after a cabinet meeting.

The worst-affected districts on account of the rains and floods are Kottayam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta.

Vijayan also said that 304 relief camps have been opened in the state where 3,851 families are now staying.

"All the things in the camps will be taken care by the state and utmost caution also have to be ensured as Covid is still around. Hence, all in the camps must wear masks. It would be best that outsiders do not enter the camps," he said.

Vijayan also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called to find out the situation and has pledged all support.

"Dalai Lama also had called to find out and he has promised a sum of Rs 11 lakh. Likewise Karnataka Chief Minister and other people from various walks of life have also called. I also request all the good minds to help and contribute to the suffering on account of the calamity," he said.

Vijayan also said the authorities have been asked to prepare the final list of damages that has been caused in the state on account of the floods and rains, as the state will compensate all those who have suffered a loss appropriately soon.