Kerala HC seeks action against man for defaming Hindu tradition

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the police to take action against a man accused of defaming a Hindu tradition by allegedly plucking hair from his private parts and placing it in a "Thulasithara".

A "Thulasithara" is a sacred structure commonly found in front of Hindu homes, where a basil (tulsi) plant is worshipped.

The matter came before the court when Sreeraj filed a bail plea after being arrested for sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram.

The video allegedly showed Abdul Hakkim insulting the Thulasithara. A case was registered against Sreeraj on the grounds that Hakkim, who is claimed to be mentally ill, was promoting religious enmity through the act.

The Court, however, noted that no action had been taken against Hakkim and expressed concern over the lack of a case against him.

"The Thulasithara is a sacred place in the Hindu religion. In the video, Abdul Hakkim can be seen plucking hairs from his private parts and placing them in the Thulasithara. This act undoubtedly offends the religious sentiments of Hindus. It appears that no case has been registered against Abdul Hakkim," the Court observed.

Sreeraj argued that he merely shared a video already available on social media and highlighted that no action had been initiated against the person who performed the act.

The High Court also raised questions about Hakkim's mental health status, as he owns a hotel near the Guruvayoor Temple and holds a valid driving license.

"If he is mentally ill, how is he allowed to operate a hotel within the premises of the Guruvayoor Temple? Furthermore, if he possesses a driving license, the investigating officer must also examine how a mentally ill person is permitted to drive," the Court stated.

The Court then granted bail to Sreeraj while instructing the police to take appropriate action against Hakkim in accordance with the law.



