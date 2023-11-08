  • Menu
Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart

Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala tourism’s pavilion at World Travel Market (WTM) in London has won the best stand award.

The Kerala tourism pavilion, which stood on a 126 sq.m space, was themed "The Magical Everyday", celebrating the festivals of Kerala.

The central attraction of the stand was the huge 'Kettu Kala’ - a gigantic effigy of a pair of bulls.

Kerala Tourism Minister P. A Mohamed Riyas said this is really a big recognition for Kerala to win the award at one of world’s largest tourism fairs.

“Kerala made a big impact at WTM 2023 where visitors to our stand, mostly representatives from global travel and hospitality majors, showed keen interest in our products and initiatives,” State Tourism Secretary K Biju said, who led the state’s delegation to WTM.

Biju received the award on Wednesday on behalf of Kerala tourism.

