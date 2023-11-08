Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart

Live
Just In
Kerala tourism’s pavilion at World Travel Market (WTM) in London has won the best stand award.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala tourism’s pavilion at World Travel Market (WTM) in London has won the best stand award.
The Kerala tourism pavilion, which stood on a 126 sq.m space, was themed "The Magical Everyday", celebrating the festivals of Kerala.
The central attraction of the stand was the huge 'Kettu Kala’ - a gigantic effigy of a pair of bulls.
Kerala Tourism Minister P. A Mohamed Riyas said this is really a big recognition for Kerala to win the award at one of world’s largest tourism fairs.
“Kerala made a big impact at WTM 2023 where visitors to our stand, mostly representatives from global travel and hospitality majors, showed keen interest in our products and initiatives,” State Tourism Secretary K Biju said, who led the state’s delegation to WTM.
Biju received the award on Wednesday on behalf of Kerala tourism.